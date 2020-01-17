search
Historic Seattle Neighborhood Uncovered

Friday, January 17, 2020

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON—KIRO Radio reports that archaeologist Cassie Manetas of the Washington State Department of Transportation and her colleagues uncovered traces of an early Seattle neighborhood that had been built on piers near the city’s current waterfront while investigating the pathway of the Alaskan Way Viaduct and tunnel. “We found a lot of the pilings and decking from the wharves,” Manetas said, in addition to plates, dishes, cups, glassware, animal bones, and other artifacts dated from 1890 to 1905. The neighborhood was eventually filled in, she added. To read about urban development along the shore of another major American city, go to "New York's Original Seaport."

