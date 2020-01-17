Medieval Padlock Discovered in Scotland

Friday, January 17, 2020

PERTHSHIRE, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that archaeologists, students, and volunteers from the Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust recovered a padlock at a Pictish homestead site in central Scotland. The stone and timber structure where the lock was found once had a turf roof, and is thought to date to sometime between A.D. 500 and 1000. The box-shaped lock would have been used to lock a door or a chest containing valuable items. Fragments of knife blades, buckles, and pins were also recovered. To read about the digital reconstruction of a 1,200-year-old Pictish slab, go to "Game of Stones."