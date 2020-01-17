A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Medieval Padlock Discovered in Scotland
Friday, January 17, 2020
PERTHSHIRE, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that archaeologists, students, and volunteers from the Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust recovered a padlock at a Pictish homestead site in central Scotland. The stone and timber structure where the lock was found once had a turf roof, and is thought to date to sometime between A.D. 500 and 1000. The box-shaped lock would have been used to lock a door or a chest containing valuable items. Fragments of knife blades, buckles, and pins were also recovered. To read about the digital reconstruction of a 1,200-year-old Pictish slab, go to "Game of Stones."
Advertisement
Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw
The formula for success
Advertisement
Advertisement