Ancient Aqueduct Uncovered in Armenia

Monday, January 20, 2020

ARTASHAT, ARMENIA—Asbarez reports that a team of Armenian and German archaeologists led by Pavel Avetisyan of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences uncovered the foundations of an aqueduct dating to the early second century A.D. The 20 bases extended over a distance of more than one-half mile near the site of the ancient city Artashat, the capital of ancient Armenia. The city was founded by Artashes I after Armenia gained its independence from the Seleucids in 189 B.C. The researchers also found the foundations of possible large palace buildings on nearby private land. They hope to be able to investigate the foundations later this year. To read about the Aqua Appia, go to "Rome's Oldest Aqueduct," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2017.

