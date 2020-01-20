search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Section of Roman Wall Collapses in Chester, England

Monday, January 20, 2020

Chester Roman WallCHESTER, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a section of Chester’s historic defensive wall collapsed after earth was removed from its base by developers planning to build luxury apartments. The city was founded in northwest England as a Roman fort in the first century A.D. A spokesperson for Chester Council said that the removal of too much earth exposed a section of the wall’s foundation. “I am thankful that no one has been hurt as a result of this collapse and our priority will continue to be public safety,” said Councilor Karen Shore. The full circuit of the nearly 2,000-year-old wall is thought to be the oldest and most complete in Britain. The last collapse occurred in 2008. To read about evidence for a Roman-era butchery at a site in southwest England, go to "Where's the Beef?"

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Japan’s Sacred Island

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America