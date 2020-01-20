Section of Roman Wall Collapses in Chester, England

Monday, January 20, 2020

CHESTER, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a section of Chester's historic defensive wall collapsed after earth was removed from its base by developers planning to build luxury apartments. The city was founded in northwest England as a Roman fort in the first century A.D. A spokesperson for Chester Council said that the removal of too much earth exposed a section of the wall's foundation. "I am thankful that no one has been hurt as a result of this collapse and our priority will continue to be public safety," said Councilor Karen Shore. The full circuit of the nearly 2,000-year-old wall is thought to be the oldest and most complete in Britain. The last collapse occurred in 2008.