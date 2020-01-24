Medieval Priest’s Remains Unearthed in England

Friday, January 24, 2020

LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Lincolnite reports that archaeological investigations conducted by Allen Archaeology ahead of the installation of improved drainage works and landscaping in the area surrounding Lincoln Cathedral uncovered the grave of a medieval priest in a cemetery at the cathedral’s west front end. The priest was buried with a pewter chalice and a paten, which were used to serve bread and wine during the Christian communion service. The plain style of the artifacts suggests they date to the twelfth or thirteenth centuries. The renovation work has also uncovered a hand from a statue, a coin bearing the face of Edward the Confessor that was minted sometime between 1053 and 1056, and traces of Roman buildings, including highly decorative painted wall plaster, an incense burner, a perfume jar, and a spoon. To read about the rediscovery of a legendary English well that was the object of an ownership dispute between a priest and an agent for a local landowner, go to "The Curse of a Medieval Well."