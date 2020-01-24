search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Vitrified Brain Tissue Discovered in Victim from Herculaneum

Friday, January 24, 2020

Herculaneum Vitrified BrainNAPLES, ITALY—According to a report in The Guardian, a team of researchers including forensic anthropologist Pier Paolo Petrone of the University of Naples Federico II found unique material inside the skull of a 25-year-old man whose charred, exploded bones were recovered in the 1960s from Herculaneum, an ancient city in southern Italy destroyed by pyroclastic flows during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. The young man’s remains were found under a pile of volcanic ash, lying facedown on a wooden bed in a small room in the Collegium Augustalium, where an imperial cult worshiped the emperor Augustus. The man is thought to have been the caretaker of the building, and asleep at the time of the disaster. Petrone said analysis of the glassy black material, which was found only in the man’s skull, revealed proteins typically found in brain tissue, and fatty acids found in human hair, while analysis of charred wood at the site indicates the temperature had reached 968 degrees Fahrenheit. Petrone and his colleagues suggest the glassy material could be human brain tissue transformed by the heat of the eruption into glass. To read about an innovative method for examining Herculaneum's wall paintings, go to "Putting on a New Face."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Japan’s Sacred Island

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America