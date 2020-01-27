Well-Preserved Statue Uncovered in Northeastern India

Monday, January 27, 2020

GUWAHATI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that construction workers in northeastern India uncovered a three-foot-tall sculpture depicting the Sun God and his attendants Dandi and Pingala on the campus of Cotton University, near the ancient site of Ambari. The Sun God is shown with a seven-horse chariot and holding lotuses in both hands. The statue is thought to have been carved between the ninth and twelfth centuries A.D. during the reign of the Pala Empire. Ranjana Sharma of Assam’s Directorate of Archaeology said the sculpture is in excellent condition and she is pursuing an archaeological investigation of the area. For more on discoveries in India, go to "India's Temple Island."