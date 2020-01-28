search
Possible Anglo-Saxon Monastery Uncovered in Bath

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Bath Saxon ApseBATH, ENGLAND—According to a report in the Bath Echo, traces of two semicircular stone buildings, uncovered at Bath Abbey during renovation work, have been radiocarbon dated with charcoal recovered from the site to the Anglo-Saxon period. The structures, which were found situated under the cloisters of the twelfth-century cathedral and above remains of Roman-period buildings, are surrounded by late Saxon burials. Bruce Eaton of Wessex Archaeology said the buildings may have been erected by King Offa of Mercia from stones from a nearby Roman bath complex. Offa’s successor, Ecgfrith, is known to have held court at the monastery in A.D. 796, and the first king of England was crowned there in A.D. 973. To read about the flooring of a medieval cathedral uncovered during excavations at Bath Abbey, go to "Bath Tiles." 

