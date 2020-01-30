Historic Boats Found in Poland’s Vistula River

Thursday, January 30, 2020

WARSAW, POLAND—According to a Science in Poland report, a shipwreck measuring some 120 feet long was spotted in the Vistula River by researchers using sonar mounted on a motorboat. Divers then visited the wreck site, which is thought to be a vessel dating to sometime between the fourteenth and eighteenth centuries. Underwater archaeologist Artur Brzóska of the Association of Archaeologists Jutra thinks the ship may have transported up to 100 tons of grain to Gdańsk. The researchers also found traces of a bridge built by German sappers during World War II, and a piece from a second wooden boat. Scientists at the University of Warsaw will analyze samples taken from the sunken vessels. To read about seventeenth-century finds exposed by low water levels on the Vistula River, go to "World Roundup: Poland."