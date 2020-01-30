search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Historic Boats Found in Poland’s Vistula River

Thursday, January 30, 2020

WARSAW, POLAND—According to a Science in Poland report, a shipwreck measuring some 120 feet long was spotted in the Vistula River by researchers using sonar mounted on a motorboat. Divers then visited the wreck site, which is thought to be a vessel dating to sometime between the fourteenth and eighteenth centuries. Underwater archaeologist Artur Brzóska of the Association of Archaeologists Jutra thinks the ship may have transported up to 100 tons of grain to Gdańsk. The researchers also found traces of a bridge built by German sappers during World War II, and a piece from a second wooden boat. Scientists at the University of Warsaw will analyze samples taken from the sunken vessels. To read about seventeenth-century finds exposed by low water levels on the Vistula River, go to "World Roundup: Poland."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America