Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Erosion Uncovers Human Remains in Washington State

Monday, February 3, 2020

PORT ANGELES, WASHINGTON—According to a Peninsula Daily News report, several human bones were spotted by hikers on the banks of an eroding beach trail about two miles from the site of a 2,700-year-old Klallam fishing village known as Tse-whit-zen. The village was discovered in 2003 during a bridge construction project. Forensic anthropologist Kathy Taylor estimated the bones recovered from the embankment are between 500 and 1,000 years old. “There’s a high probability [the remains] are Native American,” added Bill White, Lower Elwha Tribal archaeologist. Officials have covered the collapsing harbor embankment with fabric to try to prevent further damage. Any Native American remains recovered from the embankment during repair work will be repatriated to local tribal members. To read about Native American petroglyphs within Washington's Columbia Hills Historical State Park, go to "Off the Grid."   

