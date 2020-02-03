search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Solitary Cell Unearthed at Tasmania Convict Station

Monday, February 3, 2020

KEMPTON, TASMANIA—Mirage News reports that a team of archaeologists and students from the University of Tasmania unearthed a solitary cell at Picton Road Station, where 150 convicts lived while building a 125-mile-long road connecting the towns of Hobart and Launceston between 1839 and 1847. “We have excavated part of an original solitary cell,” said lead archaeologist Eleanor Casella. “These cells are small and expose the harsh conditions in which convicts lived.” Convict road gangs worked six days per week from sunrise to sunset, she explained, and many of them spent the day crushing large stone with small tools. The researchers also uncovered a small room that had not been previously mapped at the site, and pieces of Chinese porcelain. Casella said the porcelain offers insight into trade between Canton, now known as Guangzhou, and colonial Tasmania. To read about the lives of prisoners at Ireland's most notorious nineteenth-century prison, go to "Letter from Ireland: The Sorrows of Spike Island."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019

Letter from Ireland

Digs & Discoveries

The Man in Prague Castle

Off the Grid

As Told by Herodotus

Bath Buddy

Maya Maize God's Birth

Cretan Coastal Rites

Still Standing

Deerly Departed

The Time Had Come, the Walrus Said

Skoal!

Maya Total War

A Seaside Journey to America

City Limits

Where's the Beef?

Around the World

Rapa Nui moai farmers, the world’s oldest pearl, a rowdy Scottish tavern, and what ancient Assyrian stargazers saw

Artifact

The formula for success

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America