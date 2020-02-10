search
Iron Age Gold Coin Hoard Declared Treasure

Monday, February 10, 2020

BLYTHBURGH, ENGLAND—A hoard of 19 gold coins unearthed last February has been declared treasure by the Suffolk County coroner, according to a report from BBC News. Many of the gold staters and quarter staters in the hoard have been attributed to Addedomaros, king of Trinovantes, one of the tribes of pre-Roman Britain. Few coins associated with the leader have been found in Suffolk, though they are more common in counties to the west, such as Hertfordshire, Essex, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and Cambridgeshire. The coins represent “cross-cultural interaction,” said archaeologist Anna Booth. She added that some of the coins feature a flower type design that is not often seen, while another features two rare reversed S-shapes. Many of the coins have been dated to around 45 to 25 B.C., and the hoard is thought to have been deposited after A.D. 20. To read about the disassembly of a massive coin hoard dating to around the same time, go to “Ka-Ching!

