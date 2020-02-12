Iron Age Bone Fragments Unearthed in Northeast England

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

DURHAM, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that bone fragments unearthed in central Durham have been radiocarbon dated to between 90 B.C. and A.D. 60, indicating that the region was inhabited during the Iron Age. The pieces of bone, identified as parts of an adult’s skull, radius, and tibia, had been cremated. “This adds to our knowledge of the history of Durham, showing that people were living and dying here long before the well-known medieval occupation of the city,” explained Natalie Swann of Durham University.