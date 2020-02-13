search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Colorado Petroglyphs Mapped With High-Tech Tools

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Colorado PetroglyphKRAKÓW, POLAND—According to a Live Science report, researchers led by archaeologist Radosław Palonka of Jagiellonian University employed laser scanning and photogrammetry to create highly detailed 3-D models of 800-year-old artworks inscribed on rock surfaces at southwestern Colorado’s Castle Rock Pueblo. At sunset on days around the time of the midwinter solstice and the spring and fall equinoxes, Palonka explained, the sunlight and shadows appear to move through the carved spirals and grooves of the petroglyphs. The researchers also noted that similar petroglyphs at nearby Sand Canyon are illuminated in the morning and early afternoons around the time of the summer solstice. Palonka thinks such engravings were probably used to mark the seasons. Several panels of previously unrecorded rock art were also studied, he added. To read about Cherokee ritual imagery in the deep caves of the American South, go to "Artists of the Dark Zone."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America