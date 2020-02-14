search
Prehistoric Clay Coffin Burials Uncovered in Northern Egypt

Friday, February 14, 2020

Egypt Prehistoric GraveCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that 83 graves dated to the first half of the fourth millennium B.C. have been discovered in the Nile Delta to the northeast of Cairo. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the burials belonged to the Naqada III period, and feature clay coffins and cylindrical jars. Archaeologists expect to uncover additional graves at the site. To read about thirty-six mummies of laborers unearthed at the necropolis of the ancient city of Memphis, go to "Saqqara's Working Stiffs."

Recent Issues


