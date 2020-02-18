search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Late 19th-Century Chinatown Unearthed in Montana

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Chinese Medicine BottlesMISSOULA, MONTANA—Missoulian reports that artifacts dating back to the late nineteenth century were recovered by archaeologists working at a construction site in downtown Missoula, in what was the city’s red-light district and home to a Chinese temple. Nikki Manning of the University of Montana explained that “Chinatowns” and red-light districts were often found in close proximity to each other in the American West because Chinese doctors were often willing to treat prostitutes when others refused. Many of the objects uncovered at the site, such as Chinese ceramics, pill vials associated with Chinese traditional medicine, oyster shells, crab claws, pig skulls, rooster bones, a Chinese lock, a pocket knife, rice bowls, and opium paraphernalia have been linked to Chinese immigrants who worked on the Transcontinental Railroad. Perfume bottles, feminine hygiene products, and cosmetic jars associated with the presence of prostitution were also recovered. “Because of the small size of the neighborhood and the amount of urban development that has occurred over the past century, this is one of the only intact archaeological sites pertaining to the red-light district and Chinese community in Missoula that we are likely to find,” Manning said. For more, go to "America's Chinatowns."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America