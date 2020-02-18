search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Study Suggests New Dates for Spread of Farming Across Eurasia

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

China Tangtian CaveJENA, GERMANY—According to a statement released by the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, 5,200-year-old grains uncovered in the Chinese Altai Mountains by researchers led by Xinying Zhou of Beijing’s Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology suggest that wheat and barley were grown in northern Central Asia at least 1,000 years earlier than previously thought. The plants, which were first cultivated in the eastern Mediterranean and southwest Asia, are thought to have been carried northward along trade routes that eventually developed into the Silk Road. Although the area in the Altai Mountains where the grains were found was probably slightly warmer and more humid some 5,000 years ago than it is today, wheat and barley plants are thought to have evolved and adapted to grow in the shorter, colder days experienced in the north. The researchers concluded that the cultivation of such cereals could have helped people to survive in the unpredictable environment of northern Asia. To read about the advent of aquaculture in Asia, go to "China's Carp Catchers."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America