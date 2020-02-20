search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Plague Pit Discovered in Rural England

Thursday, February 20, 2020

England Plague PitLINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that a mass grave dating to the fourteenth century has been uncovered at the remote site of a medieval priory and hospital in eastern England by researchers led by Hugh Willmott of the University of Sheffield. Sample DNA tests of the remains of the four dozen men, women, and children indicate they were killed by the illness known as the Black Death. Such burials are usually found in population centers such as London, Willmott explained, while it had been previously thought that plague victims living in rural areas were buried in local parish churchyards. “But actually what this suggests is that this was a rural community that couldn’t cope, and when the Black Death arrived, the normal system for doing things broke down.” The dead had all been placed in the pit within days of each other, wrapped in shrouds and carefully laid side by side, Willmott added. “Even though it is the height of a terrible disaster, they are taking as much care as they can with the dead,” he said. To read about the origin of the bacterium that caused the Black Death, go to "Around the World: Russia."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America