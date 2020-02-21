Archaeology Magazine

search
U.S. Repatriates Coins to Cyprus

Friday, February 21, 2020

Cyprus CoinBALTIMORE, MARYLAND—Patch.com reports that ancient coins seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Baltimore more than ten years ago were handed over to the government of Cyprus at a recent ceremony in Washington, D.C. The collection includes Roman coins dating to between 81 B.C. and 217 A.D. as well as Chinese coins issued between 400 B.C. and 220 A.D. Agents discovered the coins in an express package sent from London and seized them when the recipient of the package did not have proper documentation from Cyprus to authorize the import of the coins. The delay in repatriating the coins was the result of a legal battle with the coin collector. To read about one of the largest Roman coin hoards ever found, go to "Seaton Down Hoard," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2014.

