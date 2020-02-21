Walls of Fifteenth-Century Bones Found at Belgian Church

Friday, February 21, 2020

GHENT, BELGIUM—Live Science reports that nine walls made of human bones were discovered on the grounds of Saint Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent, Belgium, by contract archaeologists who were investigating the site ahead of construction work. Most of the bones in the structures are adult leg bones and skulls dated to the second half of the fifteenth century. Bones from other body parts, and children’s bones, were probably considered too small and fragile to be included in the walls. Archaeologist Janiek de Gryse said the structures were likely built when the churchyard was cleared to make room for new burials in the first half of the sixteenth century, and again around 1784, when historical documents indicate the cemetery stopped accepting new burials. The bones will be moved to the University of Ghent, where they will be inventoried and studied, de Gryse added. For more on archaeology in Belgium, go to "The Blood of the King."