Girl Scouts Assist With Excavation at Founder’s Birthplace

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA—Savannah Now reports that nearly 100 Girl Scouts from Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina assisted archaeologist Rita Elliott with an investigation of the garden areas at Savannah’s Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace ahead of a landscaping project. The house, built for the mayor of Savannah in 1821, was purchased by Juliette Gordon Low’s grandparents in 1831. Low, who was born in 1860, founded the Girl Scouts organization in 1912 while staying in the home. The property was registered as a National Historic Landmark in 1965. Artifacts recovered at the site date back to the eighteenth century and include marbles, pottery, handmade nails, and a doll’s arm. To read about archaeology on Georgia's Ossabaw Island, go to "Off the Grid."