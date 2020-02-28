search
Gold Coin Cache Discovered in Southern India

Friday, February 28, 2020

Srirangam Jambukeswarar TempleTAMIL NADU, INDIA—OpIndia reports that workers in southeastern India uncovered a sealed brass pot during the renovation of Jambukeswarar Temple, which is situated on Srirangam Island at the point where the Kaveri River splits in two. The temple is thought to have been built some 1,800 years ago, during the early Chola period. The workers alerted local authorities after they opened the pot and discovered more than 500 gold coins. The coins will be examined in order to determine their age. For more, go to "India's Temple Island."

