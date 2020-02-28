A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Mexico Repatriates Ancient Yoruba Sculpture to Nigeria
Friday, February 28, 2020
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—Agence France-Presse reports that Mexican officials have handed over a sculpture seized by customs officers at the airport in Mexico City to Aminu Iyawa, Nigeria’s ambassador to Mexico. Specialists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) identified the artifact, which depicts a man wearing woven pants and a hat, and sitting cross-legged while holding an instrument, as a sixth-century A.D. bronze from southwestern Nigeria’s ancient Yoruba city of Ife. “A beautiful bronze piece, and that being of Nigerian heritage, it should return home,” said Diego Prieto, who is head of INAH. To read about Yoruba glass production, go to "The Glass Economy."
Advertisement
Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army
Ahead of the curve
Advertisement
Advertisement