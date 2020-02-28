search
World War II-Era Bomb Uncovered in Belgium

Friday, February 28, 2020

FLANDERS, BELGIUM—According to a Brussels Times report, an unexploded aerial bomb dating to the Second World War was discovered by construction workers in eastern Belgium, near the Dutch border. Some 150 people in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure while the bomb was removed from the site. Made in America, the bomb measured about 34 inches long. It was transported to a wooded area by the Belgian army’s bomb disposal unit and dismantled. To read about unexploded World War II ordnance, go to "Letter from the Marshall Islands: Defuzing the Past."

