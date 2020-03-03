Possible Neolithic Features Spotted in Ireland’s River Boyne

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

COUNTY MEATH, IRELAND—According to a report in The Irish Times, a sonar study funded by the Royal Irish Academy and conducted by Stephen Davis and Annalisa Christie of University College Dublin and Kieran Westley of the University of Ulster has detected more than 100 possible features in the bed of the River Boyne, near the Neolithic monuments at mid-eastern Ireland's Brú na Bóinne. Christie said the features include possible log boats, stone quays, and weirs. Neolithic visitors to the wooded landscape probably traveled by water, she added. To read about a monument in Brú na Bóinne exposed during a summer 2018 drought, go to "The Marks of Time: Late Neolithic Monument."