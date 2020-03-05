search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Rare Roman Brooch Unearthed in England

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Roman Horse BroochLINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND—Lincolnshire Live reports that a metal detectorist discovered a brooch shaped like a saddled horse in a heavily plowed field in eastern England. Lisa Brundle of Lincolshire County Council said the Roman artifact originally would have looked like gold and was probably decorated with red, blue, or yellow enamel. It still has its pin attached, she added. The brooch is only the second of its type to be found in Britain. The other is on display in the British Museum. To read about a Roman owl brooch found in Denmark, go to "A Rare Bird."

Recent Issues


