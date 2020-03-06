Human Remains Repatriated to Borneo

Friday, March 6, 2020

KUCHING, BORNEO—The Borneo Post reports that more than 100 human bone fragments held at the University of Florida were handed over to Borneo’s Sarawak Museum Complex for eventual display. The remains, estimated to be about 40,000 years old, were unearthed in caves at the Niah National Park Archaeology Site in 1958. The bones were first studied at the University of Nevada before they were transferred to the University of Florida. For more on archaeology in Borneo, go to "Letter from Borneo: The Landscape of Memory."