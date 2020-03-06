search
Stone Tools Recovered from Cave in West India

Friday, March 6, 2020

PUNE, INDIA—The Times of India reports that more than 1,500 stone tools have been uncovered in Koloshi Cave, which is located in the state of Maharashtra, near India’s western coast. The tools, including ringstones, spades, blades, cores, and hammers, are thought to be between 40,000 and 10,000 years old. Some of the tools may have been used by hunter-gatherers to process wild grains. To read about a Harappan couple buried together, go to "A Plot of Their Own."

