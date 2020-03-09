search
Egypt’s Step Pyramid of Djoser Restored

Monday, March 9, 2020

Djoser Step PyramidCAIRO, EGYPT—ABC News reports that the 14-year restoration of the step pyramid of Djoser, which is located in the Saqqara necropolis, has been completed. The 4,700-year-old structure was damaged during an earthquake in 1992 and was in danger of collapse, according to tourism and antiquities minister Khaled el-Anany. Conservators strengthened the pyramid by filling in gaps in its six rectangular mastabas with stone blocks. Djoser’s interior burial chamber and passages through the pyramid were also restored. To read about the engineering behind the Great Pyramid of Giza, go to "The Great Parallelogram."

Recent Issues


