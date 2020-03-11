search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Prehistoric Eggshell Beads Hint at Exchange Networks

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Lesotho Eggshell BeadsANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN—CNN reports that a team of scientists led by Brian Stewart of the University of Michigan analyzed levels of strontium isotopes in 30,000-year-old ostrich eggshell beads recovered from southern Africa’s Lesotho highlands, and compared the data with how much strontium is found in soil and vegetation samples in different regions. The researchers determined that about 80 percent of the beads in the study had been made from shells that did not originate in the Lesotho highlands. Stewart said the ornaments had come from at least 200 miles away, and may have been crafted by hunter-gatherers living some 620 miles away. Modern hunter-gatherers, he added, use such beads to begin and maintain relationships with other groups. Ancient beads may have served a similar purpose, he explained. The beads may have been exchanged along with information about resources, the condition of the landscape, other groups of people or potential marriage partners, animals, and plants. To read about a 24,000-year-old poison-tipped stick and other artifacts—including ostrich eggshell beads—recovered from a South African cave, go to "First Use of Poison," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2012.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America