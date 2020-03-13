search
Medieval Town Walls Uncovered in Wales

Friday, March 13, 2020

Wales Caernarfon PotteryCAERNARFON, WALES—According to a report in the North Wales Chronicle, a construction project has uncovered a section of town wall built around Caernarfon Castle in 1283 by King Edward I, who conquered Wales when Llywelyn the Last, the last sovereign Prince of Wales, refused to pay him homage. Matthew Jones of CR Archaeology and his team have found a flight of stairs, fragments of medieval pottery, and what may have been a fireplace or a doorway. “We have unearthed a green wine jug handle, which is Saintonage ware, and is connected with the wine trade from Gascony, France,” he explained. The original town walls were built over in the fourteenth century, when the gate was strengthened against attacks from rebels in the late thirteenth century, and rebuilt after a fire in 1326. “We have maps that show buildings and some records of names of people who lived there but very little evidence of their day to day lives,” he added. To read about the earthen mound of a medieval castle in western Wales that was exposed during a summer 2018 drought, go to "The Marks of Time."

Recent Issues


