Are Egyptologists Close to Finding a Pharaoh’s Intact Tomb?

Friday, March 13, 2020

WARSAW, POLAND—The First News reports that Andrzej Niwiński of the University of Warsaw and his colleagues discovered a chest containing a sacrificed goose and other artifacts wrapped in linen near the Temple of Hatshepsut and the Temple of Thutmose III at Deir el-Bahari in Upper Egypt. Niwiński said the chest, which measures about 16 inches long and resembles a stone block, bears the name of Thutmose II, who was Hatshepsut’s husband and father of Thutmose III. A goose egg and a possible ibis egg in the chest could refer to his name and titles, Niwiński added. “The royal deposit indicates that a temple was established on behalf of the king, or that a king’s tomb was founded,” Niwiński explained. “Since we are in the very center of the royal cemetery, it is certainly a tomb. Finding this deposit indicates that we are in the process of discovering the tomb.” To read about Egyptian colonization of Canaan under Thutmose III, go to "Egypt's Final Redoubt in Canaan."