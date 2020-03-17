search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Graves of Ottoman Soldiers Unearthed Near Istanbul

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that the remains of 30 Ottoman soldiers have been unearthed in a suburb of Istanbul. Rahmi Asal of the Istanbul Archaeology Museums Directorate said the men had served in the 86th Regiment of the Ottoman Army during the Balkan War. More than 650 Ottoman soldiers were killed near the site where the graves were found by advancing Bulgarian soldiers on the evening of November 17, 1912. The excavation recovered uniform buttons, belts, belt buckles, spoons, pouches, a compass, cigarette holders, bayonets, mirrors, and two rings. Collar numbers and seals allowed researchers to identify five of the men, Asal added. To read about an archaeological survey conducted at the World War I battlefied of Gallipoli, go to "Letter from Turkey: Anzac's Next Chapter."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America