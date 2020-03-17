Graves of Ottoman Soldiers Unearthed Near Istanbul

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that the remains of 30 Ottoman soldiers have been unearthed in a suburb of Istanbul. Rahmi Asal of the Istanbul Archaeology Museums Directorate said the men had served in the 86th Regiment of the Ottoman Army during the Balkan War. More than 650 Ottoman soldiers were killed near the site where the graves were found by advancing Bulgarian soldiers on the evening of November 17, 1912. The excavation recovered uniform buttons, belts, belt buckles, spoons, pouches, a compass, cigarette holders, bayonets, mirrors, and two rings. Collar numbers and seals allowed researchers to identify five of the men, Asal added. To read about an archaeological survey conducted at the World War I battlefied of Gallipoli, go to "Letter from Turkey: Anzac's Next Chapter."