5,000-Year-Old Cultic Area Unearthed in Iraq

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND—Live Science reports that sheep, cow, deer, gazelle, fish, goat, pig, and bird bones and more than 300 broken ceramic cups, bowls, jars, and spouted vessels were found in a ritual pit in an area with burnt floors and a thick layer of ash at the site of Girsu, which is located in southern Iraq, by a team of researchers led by Sebastien Rey of the British Museum and Tina Greenfield of the University of Saskatchewan. Rey and Greenfield said the possible cultic area resembles religious festivals described in cuneiform texts unearthed at Girsu in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. According to those texts, the Mesopotamian warrior god Ningirsu was honored twice a year with feasting and processions that lasted for three or four days. Rey and Greenfield suggest the ash at the site was the result of large ritual fires, and the ceramic items may have been used for feasting before they were discarded in the pit. One of the fragments bears an inscription dedicated to Ningirsu, Rey and Greenfield added. To read about looted cuneiform-inscribed cones that ultimately identified as having come from Girsu, go to "The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities."