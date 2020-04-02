Coin Cache Discovered Under Church Floor in Slovakia

Thursday, April 2, 2020

KOŠICE, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a cache of coins was found in a ceramic mug under a stone slab in the old floor of a church in eastern Slovakia. The cache is thought to have been hidden in the early eighteenth century by a parish priest during a time of unrest and forgotten. Most of the more than 500 coins may have been currency issued by local mines to pay miners. Silver coins in the collection were wrapped separately in linen. The church was torn down and replaced in the nineteenth century. To read about a cache of medieval silver pennies uncovered in England, go to "Norman Conquest Coin Hoard," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.