search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Nazi Concentration Camp Mapped on Channel Island

Friday, April 3, 2020

Sylt Camp TunnelSTOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND—According to a Live Science report, researchers led by Caroline Sturdy Colls of Staffordshire University investigated the site of Sylt, the forced labor camp built by the Nazis on the Channel Island of Alderney in 1942. Designed to hold 100 to 200 people, the camp was first used to detain political prisoners and then as a concentration camp. By 1943 more than 1,000 people were imprisoned at the camp. The Nazis closed the camp in 1944 and systematically destroyed many of its records. The researchers surveyed the site with remote-sensing technology and examined the surviving vegetation-covered structures. They found that the prisoners’ barracks offered only five feet of space per person, and would have offered little protection from wind and cold, in contrast to buildings occupied by Nazi guards, which were constructed with reinforced concrete and stone to withstand air raids. Mass graves on the island are thought to contain the remains of at least 700 people who died at Sylt. To read about a Nazi German weather station built on an island in 1943, go to "The Third Reich's Arctic Outpost."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

Remembering the Shark Hunters

Letter from the Four Corners

Digs & Discoveries

Ancient Academia

Off the Grid

Bicycles and Bayonets

A Barrel of Bronze Age Monkeys

Domestic Harmony

Shock of the Old

Sailing the Viking Seas

Egyptian Coneheads

China's Carp Catchers

Field of Tombs

Bird on a Wire

Tool Time

Protecting the Young

Early Adopters

Around the World

Neolithic chewing gum DNA, the first sled dogs, and swelling the ranks of the Terracotta Army

Artifact

Ahead of the curve

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America