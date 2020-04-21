Paleolithic Engraving Found on Burial Slab in Israel

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

HAIFA, ISRAEL—According to a Haaretz report, researchers Danny Rosenberg, György Lengyel, Dani Nadel, and Rivka Chasan of the University of Haifa have found an engraving on a Natufian burial slab discovered in northern Israel’s Raqefet Cave. The researchers suggest the image resembles a dancing shaman, or perhaps a person dressed as an animal, or even a lizard, and that Natufian burial rites may have been more complex than previously thought. The stone, which was carried up a cliff and into the cave, was found covering the remains of several people who died between 14,000 and 12,000 years ago. In all, some 30 burials and ten slabs of rock have been found in the cave. Rosenberg said the other stones may have been painted or decorated in a way that has not survived. Previous studies of Natufian burials from Raqefet Cave have uncovered evidence that the graves were lined with plants. Grave goods such as meat, stone tools, and mortars have also been recovered, in addition to artifacts related to the brewing of alcoholic beverages. Nadel and Rosenberg noted the large mortars may have been used as drums. For more on the Natufians, go to "The First Bakers," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.