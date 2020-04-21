search
Medieval Monastery Uncovered in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

GORAZDE, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA—The Sarajevo Times reports that traces of a monastery dated to the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries have been uncovered in southeastern Bosnia and Herzegovina at Sopotnica, which is known as the site of a 500-year-old printing house, by archaeologists from the Institute for Cultural and Historical Heritage of Republika Srpska and the Museum of Herzegovina. In addition to monastery walls, the researchers unearthed ceramic pots, bowls, and plates. Team member Ivana Grujic said a piece of fabric with golden thread was recovered from one grave, and two buttons were recovered from another. To read about a medieval monastery in England, go to "Legends of Glastonbury Abbey."

Recent Issues


