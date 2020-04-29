Rock Art Discovered in Egyptian Cave

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that rock art has been discovered in a cave at Wadi Al-Zulma in North Sinai. Aymen Ashmawi of the Ministry of Antiquities said the images resemble a raised relief style and are thus different from those found in South Sinai. Many of the newly found engravings depict animals, including camels, deer, mules, mountain goats, and donkeys. Remains of circular stone buildings have been found in the area of the cave. Researchers are still investigating the age of the artworks.