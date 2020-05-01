Nomadic Warriors’ Remains Unearthed in Croatia

Friday, May 1, 2020

ZAGREB, CROATIA—Croatia Week reports that the remains of an Avar warrior dating to the late seventh or early eighth century A.D. have been found in a tomb in eastern Croatia, near the site of the Roman city of Cibalae. The Avars were Eurasian nomads who arrived in Europe in the sixth century A.D. and conquered other nomadic tribes. Archaeologist Anita Rapan-Papeša of the Vincovci City Museum said the man was buried with a belt. “When we observe the walled grave we have discovered, it turns out that Avars saw how Romans were buried so they made their own copies of Roman graves,” she explained. Rapan-Papeša and her team members also unearthed a grave in the cemetery that contained the remains of an Avar warrior, his horse, and bridle ornaments. To read about the tombs of four medieval knights buried with full equestrian equipment, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days."