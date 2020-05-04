search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Wood-Lined Tunnel Discovered in Copenhagen

Monday, May 4, 2020

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that a tunnel was discovered during construction work at the Østerport light rail station in Copenhagen. The tunnel measures about three feet tall and was lined with wood dated to the late nineteenth century. Archaeologist Christian Andreas Flensborg of the Museum of Copenhagen said that about ten feet of the passageway have been excavated so far, but researchers don’t know if the length of the tunnel curves or where it could end. “It’s odd that you make a tunnel that no one knows about,” Flensborg said. “The construction must have been a secret. It’s part of Copenhagen’s military history.” To read about wine barrels uncovered in central Copenhagen that were used as latrines as late as the seventeenth century, go to "Please Wash Your Hands."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America