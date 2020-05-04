Wood-Lined Tunnel Discovered in Copenhagen

Monday, May 4, 2020

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that a tunnel was discovered during construction work at the Østerport light rail station in Copenhagen. The tunnel measures about three feet tall and was lined with wood dated to the late nineteenth century. Archaeologist Christian Andreas Flensborg of the Museum of Copenhagen said that about ten feet of the passageway have been excavated so far, but researchers don’t know if the length of the tunnel curves or where it could end. “It’s odd that you make a tunnel that no one knows about,” Flensborg said. “The construction must have been a secret. It’s part of Copenhagen’s military history.” To read about wine barrels uncovered in central Copenhagen that were used as latrines as late as the seventeenth century, go to "Please Wash Your Hands."