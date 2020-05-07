search
Sinkhole in Rome Reveals 2,000-Year-Old Pavers

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Rome Pantheon PaverROME, ITALY—ANSA reports that an eight-foot-deep sinkhole has opened up in front of the Pantheon, a Roman structure dedicated to all the gods that was rebuilt in the second century A.D. by the emperor Hadrian. The sinkhole revealed seven travertine blocks laid between 27 and 25 B.C., when an earlier temple was built on the site. The 2,000-year-old paving stones were last seen during construction work in the 1990s, according to Daniela Porro, Special Superintendent for Rome's cultural heritage. To read about the marble plan of Rome, go to "Mapping the Past: The Forma Urbis Romae."

Recent Issues


