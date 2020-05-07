search
Archaeologists Recover Civil War Soldiers’ Remains in Mississippi

Thursday, May 7, 2020

VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI—According to a Magnolia State Live report, archaeologists from the National Park Service Southeast Archaeological Center (SEAC) are recovering the remains of Civil War soldiers exposed last February when a section of Cemetery Road collapsed in Vicksburg National Cemetery. The graves of approximately 15 unnamed soldiers were affected by the collapse. The remains will be stored while researchers attempt to identify them. “These soldiers served and died for their country and they deserve our respect for their sacrifice,” said SEAC archaeologist Dawn Lawrence. The Battle of Vicksburg was fought from March 29 through July 4, 1863, which ended with the surrender of the city of Vicksburg and Union control of the Mississippi River. To read about a Civil War camp in Georgia that held Union prisoners of war, go to "Life on the Inside."

