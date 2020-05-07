Possible Iron Age Defenses Found in Denmark

Thursday, May 7, 2020

LOLLAND, DENMARK—Traces of a 2,500-foot-long section of a massive defensive structure have been uncovered on the Danish island of Lolland, which is located in the Baltic Sea, according to a report in The Copenhagen Post. Archaeologist Bjørnar Måge of the Museum Lolland-Falster said the defensive belt structure was probably built sometime between the first and fourth centuries A.D., about one-half mile from the coast, situated between two wetland areas. At least 10,000 holes in the structure held sharpened poles to deter invaders, he explained. “We haven’t found any signs of the belt being kept up after its construction. It’s been allowed to decay,” he added. To read about ancient "chewing gum" recently found on Lolland, go to "Around the World: Denmark."