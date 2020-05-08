Turtle Statue Discovered at Angkor Wat

Friday, May 8, 2020

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA—The Phnom Penh Post reports that a team of archaeologists led by Chea Socheat of Cambodia’s Apsara National Authority discovered a large turtle sculpted from sandstone when the Srah Srang reservoir at Angkor Wat was drained. Socheat said the statue, which measures approximately 22 by 37 inches, is estimated to be about 1,000 years old, and may have been used in the preparation of offerings to the Hindu god Vishnu associated with the Sea of Milk churning ceremony. A rectangular-shaped mark on the turtle’s shell resembles a lid, suggesting something may have been kept inside it. “In past discoveries at the Neak Pean temple, researchers found a similar turtle sculpture but it was smaller than this one,” Socheat said. “Inside of it, there were some precious and rare stones, bronze threads, and a cloth wrapped in a kind of grain associated with Vishnu rituals during that time.” A white crystal stone also thought to have been used in Vishnu rituals, two metal tridents, and a carved head of a naga, a part human, part-serpentine being, were also found. To read about a bodhisattva statue recently unearthed at Angkor, go to "Around the World: Cambodia."