search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Study Suggests Malting Makes Lasting Changes to Grain Cells

Monday, May 11, 2020

Beer Brewing MaltVIENNA, AUSTRIA—A new study suggests the process of malting creates lasting changes to grain cell structure that could help archaeologists identify microscopic evidence of beer consumption in the archaeological record, according to a Science News report. Archaeobotanist Andreas Heiss of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and his colleagues compared the cell structure of modern malted barley that had been baked in a furnace with the cell structures found in residues recovered from containers unearthed at two ancient Egyptian brewery sites. The researchers found that the outer cell walls of the grains had thinned in a similar way in both the ancient and modern samples. The team members then examined residues obtained from 5,000- to 6,000-year-old containers from sites in Germany and Switzerland where beer-brewing tools were not found. The condition of the cells in these residues suggest the grain had been malted. The residue at one of the German sites probably came from a dried liquid, which may have been beer, while the other malted foods may have been bread or porridge. To read about a Bronze Age kiln unearthed in Cyprus that seems to have been used to dry malt for beer brewing, go to "A Prehistoric Cocktail Party."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

A Path to Freedom

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America