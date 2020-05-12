search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Bonfires in Mexico Dated to 10,000 Years Ago

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Aktun Ha CenoteMEXICO CITY, MEXICO—Mexico News Daily reports that a team of researchers including Luis Alberto Martos López of Mexico’s National Autonomous University have dated charcoal samples collected from the remains of 14 ancient bonfires in a flooded cave in the Yucatán Peninsula to some 10,000 years ago. The hunter-gatherers who built the fires would have used an entrance hidden by a mound of rocks, and traveled along a narrow, 50-foot-long tunnel to reach the cave, which measures about 215 feet square, and about 15 to 20 feet in height. Now known as the Aktun Ha cenote, the cave, which was well ventilated and equipped with a natural well before it flooded, probably provided hunter-gatherers with temporary shelter. The fires are likely to have been lit for warmth and cooking. Stone tools were also recovered from the cave. For more, go to "Where There's Coal..."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Weapons of the Ancient World

A Path to Freedom

Letter from Morocco

Digs & Discoveries

The Parthenon by Any Other Name?

Off the Grid

Guardian Feline

The Cursing Well

If These Walls Could Talk

Warrior Stone

At Press Time

Polychrome Patchwork

Scaredy Cats

Arms and the Women

Birds of a Feather

Viking Knights, Polish Days

Z Marks the Spot

Around the World

Neanderthal clam divers, bananas in Vanuatu, the Maya Great Road, and a secret door in Parliament

Artifact

An emblem of endurance

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America