Researchers Rediscover Wreckage of USS Nevada

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

USS Nevada WreckageWASHINGTON, D.C.—The Charlotte Observer reports that the wreckage of USS Nevada has been found resting under more than 15,000 feet of water in the Pacific Ocean by a team of researchers from SEARCH Inc. and Ocean Infinity. The battleship, which was commissioned in 1916, fought in the Atlantic Ocean during World War I, survived the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the D-Day invasion of Normandy in 1944, the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945, and an atomic bomb experiment in the Marshall Islands in 1946. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command, the radioactive vessel sank on July 31, 1948, after four days of target practice conducted by the U.S. Navy off the Hawaiian Islands. To read about the underwater archaeology of the attack on Pearl Harbor, go to "December 7, 1941."

