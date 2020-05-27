Ancient Greek Inscription Discovered in Bulgaria

search
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

BURGAS, BULGARIA—According to a BNR Radio Bulgaria report, a Greek inscription found on a limestone sarcophagus dated to the second or third century A.D. is the first written evidence that the Roman colony of Deultum had a port. Researchers from the Deultum-Debelt National Archaeological Reserve said the strategically important colony, established in the first century A.D. at the mouth of the River Sredetska, was equipped with a sewer system and baths, and reported directly to the Roman emperor. To read about a Roman soldier's military diploma unearthed at Deultum, go to "World Roundup: Bulgaria."

