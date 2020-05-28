search
Well-Preserved Medieval Brooch Discovered in England

Thursday, May 28, 2020

England Norfolk BroochNORFOLK, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a brooch estimated to be 1,100 years old was found in a landscaped field in the East of England. The Saxon artifact is thought to have been transported to the field in a load of topsoil, where it was discovered by a metal detectorist. The pin, which measures about three inches in diameter, has a high silver content and is decorated with a perpendicular cross placed over a diagonal one, animals, and a stacked pot motif. Archaeologist Steven Ashley of the Norfolk County Council said the pin is similar in style to a hoard of six brooches discovered in West Norfolk in the 1970s. “It looks to me that they were made by the same craftsman or in the same workshop,” he explained. To read about an Anglo-Saxon burial of a woman buried with jewelry that was uncovered in Norfolk, go to "Anglo-Saxon Jewelry Box."

Recent Issues


